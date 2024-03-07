Build Your Own Panini

Build Your Own Panini

Build Your Own Panini

Build your own panini! Choose as many or as few toppings to be pressed between two pieces of focaccia!

Bread Required* Please select 1 Focaccia Ciabatta White Wheat Meat Choices Please select up to 4 Bacon + $1.00 Chicken + $1.00 Ham + $1.00 Roast Beef + $1.00 Turkey + $1.00 Cheese Choices Cheddar + $0.50 Colby Jack + $0.50 Pepper Jack + $0.50 Swiss + $0.50 Gruyere + $0.50 Provolone + $0.50 Veggies Avocado + $0.25 Cucumbers + $0.25 Jalapeños + $0.25 Pickles + $0.25 Red Onion + $0.25 Roasted Red Pepper + $0.25 Romaine + $0.25 Spinach + $0.25 Tomato + $0.25 Sauce Buffalo Sauce Caesar Chipotle Mayo Dijon Honey Mustard Garlic Aioli Mayo Pesto Aioli Ranch Yellow Mustard Gluten Friendly Please select up to 1 GF Bread + $2.00