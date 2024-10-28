The Tasty Sandwich 282 Berlin Mall Rd
Paninis
The Turkey Tease
Melted colby jack cheese, turkey, bacon, fresh spinach and tomato, with a creamy chipotle aioli.$11.00
The Tasty Italian
Pesto aioli, turkey, provolone cheese, with roasted red peppers.$10.00
Ol' Reliable
A classic chicken, bacon, ranch panini with tomato, lettuce and melted colby jack cheese$11.00
Hog Wild
Sweet and spicy ham Panini. Comes with ham, gruyere, bacon, chipotle aoili and fresh tomatoes$11.00
The Willy
A chicken cordon bleu panini! Ham, chicken, swiss cheese and Honey Mustard$11.00
The Pesto Paradise
A vegetarian panini! Roasted red peppers, red onion, spinach, tomato, provolone, and pesto aioli pressed between two pieces of focaccia$11.00
Wraps
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, ranch, lettuce, onion and tomato in a flour tortilla$11.50
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon,lettuce, tomato, onion, and caesar dressing in a spinach tortilla$11.00
Spicy Chick Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack cheese and seiby's sauce (a delicious take of a spicy ranch sauce) in a flour tortilla. Not super spicy but definitely has a little kick to it$12.00
Cold Sandwiches
The Londie
Sliced grilled chicken, red onion, lettuce, and caesar dressing. Served on ciabatta$11.00
The Spicy Morgs
A delicious buffalo chicken sandwich! Buffalo sauce, ranch, chicken, bacon, pepper jack, with fresh lettuce and tomato$11.00
T-Blat
Delicious take on a classic BLT. Adding turkey, avocado, and a honey mustard makes this sandwich even more delicious$11.00
Club Baker
Your classic turkey club! Double stacked between your choice of toasted white or wheat bread, layers of turkey and ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli$12.50
Veggie Deluxe
A delicious vegetarian sandwich! Served on your choice of bread, veggie cream cheese, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and cucumber.$11.00
Seibs Signature Sandy
Roast beef, bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic aioli.$12.50