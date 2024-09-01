The Tasty Sandwich 282 Berlin Mall Rd
Paninis
- The Turkey Tease
Melted colby jack cheese, turkey, bacon, fresh spinach and tomato, with a creamy chipotle aioli.$13.00
- The Tasty Italian
Pesto aioli, turkey, provolone cheese, with roasted red peppers.$12.00
- Ol' Reliable
A classic chicken, bacon, ranch panini with tomato and colby jack cheese$12.00
- Hog Wild
Sweet and spicy ham and gruyere panini$13.00
- The Willy
A chicken cordon bleu panini!$13.00
- The Pesto Paradise
A vegetarian panini! Roasted red peppers, red onion, spinach, tomato, provolone, and pesto aioli pressed between two pieces of focaccia$12.00
Cold Sandwiches
- The Londie
Sliced roasted chicken, red onion, lettuce, and caesar dressing. Served on ciabatta.$11.00
- The Spicy Morgs
A delicious buffalo chicken sandwich! Buffalo sauce, ranch, chicken, bacon, pepper jack, with fresh lettuce and tomato$11.00
- T-Blat
Delicious take on a classic BLT. Adding turkey, avocado, and a honey dijon mustard makes this sandwich even more delicious$11.00
- Club Baker
Your classic turkey club! Double stacked between your choice of toasted white or wheat bread, layers of turkey, bacon, colby jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli$13.50
- Seibs Signature Sandy
Roast beef, bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic aioli.$13.50
- Veggie Deluxe
A delicious vegetarian sandwich! Served on your choice of bread, veggie cream cheese, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and cucumber.$11.00
Wraps
- Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, onion and tomato in a flour tortilla$13.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and caesar dressing in a spinach tortilla$13.00
- Spicy Chick Wrap
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, only on, pepper jack and seiby's sauce in a flor tortilla$13.50
- Southwest Chicken Wrap
Chicken, peppers, onion, corn, beans, cheddar cheese and chipotle aioli wrapped in your choice of flour or spinach wrap! As always, this special does come with a bag of chips$14.00OUT OF STOCK
