The Tasty Sandwich 282 Berlin Mall Rd
Build Your Own
Breakfast Sandwiches
The Classic
A classic sausage, egg, and cheese. Made to order with your choice of bread and cheese. Also choose between scrambled or over medium eggs!$8.00
The Three Little Pigs
Sausage, bacon, ham, egg, and cheese. Made to order with your choice of bread and cheese. Also choose between scrambled or over medium eggs!$9.50
The Hammy Sammy
Fresh ham, cheese, and egg breakfast sandwich! Made to order with your choice of bread and cheese. Also choose between scrambled or over medium eggs!$8.00
The Tasty Sandwich Location and Hours
(802) 223-1347
Closed • Opens Sunday at 10AM